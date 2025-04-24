Circus, dance, and baking combine for theatre show in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster Arts welcomes a very special theatre show that combines circus, dance and baking, including a taste test, to the Nuffield Theatre on Thursday May 1.

This will be the only opportunity to see it in the UK this year.

(le) Pain from French artist, Jean Daniel Broussé, is a story about breadmaking, physical heroics, growing up queer in a boulangerie in the south of France, endings and new

beginnings.

(le) Pain - JD Broussé comes to Lancaster Arts.

Broussé’s artistry blends clowning, storytelling, physical theatre, cabaret, dance and performance.

Regular Lancaster Arts visitors may remember his last performance, Knot, in 2020, which he co-created with Nikki Rummer, which won many awards and international acclaim.

The show will be of particular interest to anyone who enjoyed Gandini Juggling at Lancaster Arts earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the performance, Broussé said: “I am so excited to come to Lancaster and share my family’s bread recipe with you all. We’ll be eating bread together, sharing my family history and I’d love to see you there. Let me know if you have any bakeries worth visiting while I’m here!”

Audiences will have the opportunity to make an evening of it by visiting the Peter Scott Gallery from 5.30pm, located next to the Nuffield Theatre, for Lancaster Arts’ season celebration,

giving you the opportunity to hear from Jean Daniel Broussé himself about his work.

Finnish artist, Henna Asikainen, will also be speaking about her current exhibition Lintukoto/Haven, which is currently showing in the gallery, and explores experiences of displacement and belonging through an installation that combines sculpture, sound and natural materials.

Light refreshments will be available as well as the opportunity to hear all about Lancaster Arts’ upcoming projects over the summer.

(le) Pain comes to Lancaster Arts on Thursday May 1 at 7.30pm in the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.lancasterarts.org/ or tel: 01524 594151.