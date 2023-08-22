Church leaders in Lancaster and Morecambe condemn vandal who daubed racist graffiti on cenotaph

The Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff; The Archdeacon of Lancaster, Venerable David Picken and the Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, Rev. Chris Krawiec said: “We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this second act of racist and homophobic vandalism on our beautiful Morecambe Promenade and other areas of the town.

“To attack the war memorial alongside our beautiful murals is incredibly distressing.

“Many of the names on that memorial gave their lives to stem the tide of Nazism in previous generations.

“Morecambe is a town with a great past and bright future that strives for good relations across communities - there is no place for racism and homophobia of any kind here or anywhere in our county. We long for all people to flourish whatever their race, religion, sexuality or gender.

“We commend the grace-filled response of the creative community in working to repair and restore the murals at pace.

"Such threatening acts of graffiti are designed to inspire fear and division, so our hearts and prayers are with everyone who has been distressed by these isolated attacks.

“We have every confidence that pulling together, Morecambe will continue on its tide of hope-filled growth where all can flourish.”