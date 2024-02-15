Chumbawamba frontman talks about his new film at special event in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstan Bruce will be taking part in a special Q&A following the screening of I Get Knocked Down at Halton Mill on March 22.

He’ll be joined by Emmy Award winner and the film’s director Sophie Robinson on the night.

I Get Knocked Down is the untold story of a burnt-out middle-aged ex-pop star in search of his long-lost anarchist mojo.

Dunstan Bruce (left), with Chumbawamba guitarist Boff Whalley.

Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part a punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ - I Get Knocked Down is the funny, surreal, and deeply human untold story of Chumbawamba and its ex-front man Dunstan Bruce.

Bruce is 59 and he’s struggling with the fact that the world seems to be going to hell in a handcart.

He’s wondering where did it all go wrong?

Twenty years after his fall from grace, he is angry and frustrated.

But how does a middle-aged, retired radical, who now feels invisible, get back up again?

In this punk version of Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Dunstan is visited by the antagonistic ghost of his anarchist past.

It is his alter ego, ‘Babyhead’ who forces him to question his own life, sending him on a search for his long-lost anarchist mojo.

This is the untold and remarkable story of Chumbawamba and Dunstan’s personal redemptive voyage as well as a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.

Written and directed by Emmy-winner Sophie Robinson & Dunstan Bruce, I Get Knocked Down was produced by Sophie Robinson and features Dunstan Bruce, Ken Loach, and the band members of Chumbawamba.

The film received strong critical reviews from a UK and international festival run which included Sheffield Doc Fest, SXSW, the Rotterdam International Film Festival and Leeds International Film Festival.

“We never set out to make a straight-up music documentary,” said Dunstan Bruce.

“We wanted to do something different with the film that didn’t just appeal to Chumbawamba fans, but that also would resonate with anyone who has faced adversity and remains resolute to get back up again.”