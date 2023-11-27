Christmas trees near me: Eight great places to pick up a real tree in and around Lancaster

The most wonderful time of the year is just weeks away and homes across the country will soon be filled with beautiful Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for the festive season but others are counting down the days until December 25.

Though many of us take the ‘easier’ option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, complete with the smell of fresh pine.

If you’re more like Buddy the Elf than the Grinch we’ve got you covered with a list of places in and around Lancaster where you can pick up a real Christmas tree.

1 . Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster Greenfingers' trees are mainly grown in southern Ireland where the growing conditions are perfect for creating the finest quality Nordmann Fir trees. Photo: Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre Photo Sales

2 . Stoneybrook Nursery, Hampson Lane, Galgate All Stoneybrook's trees are premium non drop Nordmann Firs. A donation from every tree they sell is made to the North West Air Ambulance. Photo: Stoneybrook Nursery Photo Sales

3 . Haldane Fisher Morecambe (formerly Broadoak), Unit 7 Southgate, White Lund, Morecambe It has been an exciting tradition for many years for Morecambe and Lancaster families to buy their real Christmas trees from Broadoak. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ashton Hall Garden Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster Christmas tree prices at this independent garden centre range from £19.99 to £79.99 depending on size. Photo: Google Photo Sales