Christmas Markets at Lancaster Brewery promise fantastic festive weekend

Christmas Markets at Lancaster Brewery are set to be even bigger and better this year as they celebrate their first decade.

You can expect more than 45 stalls, loads of kids’ activities and there’s a rumour or two circulating that Father Christmas will be making appearances throughout the weekend as well.

There will also be live bands and entertainment across the weekend, a bite to eat at one of the many street food pop-ups and Lancaster Brewery’s Tap & Still bar will be open every day from noon until late.

The festive fun gets under way from Friday November 24 with stalls open from 3pm to 9pm and again on Saturday November 25. Then on Sunday November 26, stalls open noon 12pm to 6pm.

Lancaster Brewery Christmas Markets return this month. Picture by @YasminPlatt

Entry is free and there is free parking as well as a free shuttle bus.

The bus will operate on a loop with stops at Lancaster Town Hall, The Tite & Locke at Lancaster train station and Lancaster Leisure Park for the Christmas Markets.

For up-to-date information see Lancaster Brewery’s Facebook page or Instagram feed @lancasterchristmasmarket, or visit the website www.lancasterchristmasmarket.co.uk