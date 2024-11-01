Christmas is around the corner and this year, an independent garden centre near Carnforth is running Christmas Markets over four days in December.

Beetham Nurseries in addition to the Food Hall, Christmas department, Christmas trees, and Home and Gift Shop has a selection of local businesses who will be exhibiting their products in a festive Alpine-style village with wooden chalets.

They will showcase a different group of local artisan producers, offering ideal gifting products — such as ceramics, jewellery, pet products, candles, prints, locally produced food and more.

The free markets will bring plenty of Christmas family fun and live music across four days, bringing the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season alive.

The Christmas Market weekend will be opened by a local primary school choir and the festive fun will continue over the weekend with a number of musical acts.

Beetham Nurseries are delighted to welcome some new acts, as well as some of their favourite choirs, bands, and singer songwriters.

Festive workshops will be running at various times in the Marquee on the terrace.

Visitors can book online to get artistic with winter foliage and add a touch of homemade charm to homes this Christmas, by visiting https://www.beethamnurseries.co.uk/webshop/events

As always, there will be hundreds of freshly cut and potted Christmas trees in stock for you to take home and adorn with beautiful twinkly lights and festive decorations.

Browse the extensive selection of trees whilst keeping warm around our fantastic Fire Pit.

Better yet, they will be offering an exclusive 10% discount for all Garden Club members.

As always, Beetham Nurseries is very much a place for all the family, and the Christmas Market Weekend is no exception.

Enter the colouring competition in The Garden Café and look out for festive games to join in with each day.

And, it wouldn’t be Christmas at Beetham Nurseries without the naughty elves causing mischief!

They’ve run away from the North Pole and are getting into trouble in the garden centre. Find all six and collect a chocolate from the information desk.

Beetham Nurseries cannot wait to host this four-day spectacular, and really do hope you will join them for a fantastic weekend of festive fun!

Beetham Nurseries Christmas Market weekend is open on the following dates:

Thursday December 5 - 12pm until 7.30pm

Friday December 6 - 10am – 4pm

Saturday December 7 - 10am – 4pm

Sunday December 8 - 10am – 4pm

Beetham Nurseries is based on Pool Darkin Lane, just off the A6 in South Cumbria, just five minutes from Milnthorpe and 10 minutes from the M6.