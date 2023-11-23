Christmas markets at garden centre near Carnforth ‘bigger than ever’ for 2023

Christmas is around the corner and this year, an independent garden centre near Carnforth is running Christmas Markets on two four-day weekends, starting with late-night shopping events on Thursday November 30 and Thursday December 7, 12pm-7.30pm.

Beetham Nurseries in addition to the Food Hall, Christmas department, Christmas trees, and Home and Gift Shop has a selection of local businesses who will be exhibiting their products in a festive Alpine-style wooden chalet market.

Each weekend will showcase a different group of local artisan producers, offering ideal gifting products — such as ceramics, jewellery, pet products, candles, prints, locally produced food and more.

These free events will see plenty of Christmas family fun and live music across both weekends, bringing the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season alive.

Beetham Nurseries Christmas Markets will be bigger than ever this year.

Festive workshops will be running in the Marquee on the terrace at times over the weekends.

Visitors can prebook online to get artistic with winter foliage and add a touch of homemade charm to homes this Christmas, with some drop-in spaces available on the second weekend.

Beetham Nurseries’ food vans will be serving warm mulled wine and festive street foods across the weekends on the Terrace.

The Garden Café and the Wood Fired Kitchen will be offering a range of popular, premium dishes and wood-fired pizzas throughout the weekend too, as well as some festive extras.

As always, Beetham Nurseries will be stocking hundreds of freshly cut and potted Christmas trees for customers to take home and adorn with beautiful twinkly lights and festive decorations.

Owner Stephen Abbit said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create the ultimate festive experience for our customers.

"With the times as they are, it was important for us to make this free event bigger than ever for 2023.

“It is a privilege to be welcoming different local businesses each weekend to our chalet market. We hope that everyone who comes along enjoys the festive atmosphere, finds unique and thoughtful gifts for loved ones, and gets into the Christmas spirit!’

Beetham Nurseries is based on Pool Darkin Lane, just off the A6 in South Cumbria, just five minutes from Milnthorpe and 10 minutes from the M6.

The free Christmas Market weekends will run from Thursday November 30 until Sunday December 3, and Thursday 7th December until Sunday December 10 2023.