Christmas lights at Lancaster care home ‘bigger and better’ this year

Lighting up a Lancaster care home has come around even bigger and better this year and the community came together to see the extra special Christmas lights switched on.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Laurel Bank care home, in Lancaster, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with staff and residents who all gathered in the home’s garden for the occasion.

There was mulled wine, hot chocolate, mince pies, all freshly prepared by chef Melvin to keep everyone warm.

The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when golfer Gary Wolstenholme flicked the switch for the big reveal.

The Christmas lights at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster were 'bigger and better' this year.The Christmas lights at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster were 'bigger and better' this year.
The Gospel Peace choir sang all the Christmas carols beautifully, all organised by Adewale who works at Laurel Bank.

General manager, Lyndsay Scott said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Laurel Bank, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had

but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top!”

Karen Sheehan, resident at Laurel Bank, said: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up, the home looks so beautiful. The choir we had were fantastic, they made the whole event so special!”

One of the residents at Laurel Bank care home, Lizanne, enjoying the Christmas lights switch-on.One of the residents at Laurel Bank care home, Lizanne, enjoying the Christmas lights switch-on.
Laurel Bank is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Laurel Bank provides nursing, residential and respite care for its residents.

