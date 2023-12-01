Christmas lights at Lancaster care home ‘bigger and better’ this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Laurel Bank care home, in Lancaster, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with staff and residents who all gathered in the home’s garden for the occasion.
There was mulled wine, hot chocolate, mince pies, all freshly prepared by chef Melvin to keep everyone warm.
The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when golfer Gary Wolstenholme flicked the switch for the big reveal.
The Gospel Peace choir sang all the Christmas carols beautifully, all organised by Adewale who works at Laurel Bank.
General manager, Lyndsay Scott said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Laurel Bank, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had
but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top!”
Karen Sheehan, resident at Laurel Bank, said: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up, the home looks so beautiful. The choir we had were fantastic, they made the whole event so special!”
Laurel Bank is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.
Laurel Bank provides nursing, residential and respite care for its residents.