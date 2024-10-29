Christmas event for popular women’s clothes shop in Lancaster celebrating 70 years in the city

A popular women’s clothes shop in Lancaster is holding a Christmas fashion event as they prepare to celebrate 70 years in the city.

Renes at Common Garden Street, Lancaster is thrilled to announce their annual Christmas fashion event on Thursday, November 28 from 10am until 6pm.

A Renes spokesman said: “We’re inviting customers old and new to join us in commemorating a milestone that would not have been possible without the support of our loyal community.

“It has been a big year for Renes! In addition to our extensive refurbishment, we have had the honour of receiving multiple award nominations from leading fashion publications, and we’re

proud to say we’ve even brought home some wins, including Outstanding Business of the Year at the prestigious Boutique Magazine Star Awards.

"This recognition is a testament not only to our dedicated team but also to the invaluable support from our customers, who inspire us every day.

“True to our values, Renes has remained committed to giving back. This year, we were delighted to support various charitable initiatives, including the Arkholme fashion show benefiting MENCAP, as well as contributions to MacMillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now.

"We were immensely proud to be platinum sponsor of the St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball.

"These efforts have always been an essential part of who we are, and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way.”

The Renes Christmas fashion event promises a day of glamour, festive spirit, and gratitude.

They will be showcasing an exclusive preview of their latest collections, perfect for the holiday season and beyond.

There will be live singing with Molly Warburton from noon until 3pm, then with Rachel Mercer from 3pm until 6pm.

The team will be on hand to help you find the perfect pieces, whether you’re looking for glitz and glam party styles, thoughtful gifts, seasonal wardrobe updates, or timeless classics to carry you into the New Year.

A Renes spokesman said: “Join us in celebrating both the spirit of the season and a truly exciting chapter in Renes’ history.

“We look forward to welcoming you to a memorable event and sharing our gratitude for 70 wonderful years together on the Lancaster high street.”