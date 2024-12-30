Christmas Day candlelit vigil for Gaza held in Lancaster
A small group assembled by the steps of the Town Hall - on the evening of Christmas Day - with Palestinian flags and candles, holding a vigil for the Palestinian people suffering in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
It was a time for quiet reflection and solidarity with the Palestinian people enduring their second Christmas of brutal and needless suffering.
The vigil was quiet - gentle accordion music, candles, flags and a wax torch.
Eileen Mullervy said “For me, it was the most special and meaningful part of the day. Lots of people beeped and waved as they drove past, in support of Palestine, for an end to the genocide, and for peace, justice and humanity.”
Describing the vigil Jane McArthur said “So many things made it special – the candles, the lovely accordion music set the atmosphere, a lot of cars beeping their horns, the Polish woman
who came to join us who was visiting her daughter, the lovely man from The Sultan who dropped some boxes of food off for us having seen us earlier, and knowing we are not alone in
the fight for justice, peace and equality.”
In Gaza it was just another day of drones, bombs and deprivation, but it wasn’t just another Christmas Day in Lancaster.
Christine Dawson, expressing the views of many, said: “The reflection and solidarity extended beyond the town hall steps. Gaza and the Palestinian people were a constant on my mind throughout Christmas”.
On hearing about the vigil a Lancaster University Graduate, who returned home to Gaza several years ago said “I’m so touched by peoples’ feelings for Gaza, especially in this cold weather in
Lancaster. Thank you.”
Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign meet every Saturday at 1pm in Market Square, and 5pm every Wednesday at the Town Hall steps, to call for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
They also put on a wide range of events, including art exhibitions, fundraising concerts, films, talks, and cultural events. All are welcome.
Visit https://psclancaster.weebly.com/ for more information and to support the Water for Gaza project.