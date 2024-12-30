Christmas Day candlelit vigil for Gaza held in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A candlelit vigil for Gaza was held in Lancaster on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small group assembled by the steps of the Town Hall - on the evening of Christmas Day - with Palestinian flags and candles, holding a vigil for the Palestinian people suffering in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It was a time for quiet reflection and solidarity with the Palestinian people enduring their second Christmas of brutal and needless suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vigil was quiet - gentle accordion music, candles, flags and a wax torch.

A candlelit vigil for Gaza was held in Lancaster on Christmas Day.

Eileen Mullervy said “For me, it was the most special and meaningful part of the day. Lots of people beeped and waved as they drove past, in support of Palestine, for an end to the genocide, and for peace, justice and humanity.”

Describing the vigil Jane McArthur said “So many things made it special – the candles, the lovely accordion music set the atmosphere, a lot of cars beeping their horns, the Polish woman

who came to join us who was visiting her daughter, the lovely man from The Sultan who dropped some boxes of food off for us having seen us earlier, and knowing we are not alone in

the fight for justice, peace and equality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A candlelit vigil for Gaza was held in Lancaster on Christmas Day.

In Gaza it was just another day of drones, bombs and deprivation, but it wasn’t just another Christmas Day in Lancaster.

Christine Dawson, expressing the views of many, said: “The reflection and solidarity extended beyond the town hall steps. Gaza and the Palestinian people were a constant on my mind throughout Christmas”.

On hearing about the vigil a Lancaster University Graduate, who returned home to Gaza several years ago said “I’m so touched by peoples’ feelings for Gaza, especially in this cold weather in

Lancaster. Thank you.”

A candlelit vigil for Gaza was held in Lancaster on Christmas Day.

Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign meet every Saturday at 1pm in Market Square, and 5pm every Wednesday at the Town Hall steps, to call for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also put on a wide range of events, including art exhibitions, fundraising concerts, films, talks, and cultural events. All are welcome.

Visit https://psclancaster.weebly.com/ for more information and to support the Water for Gaza project.