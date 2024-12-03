Christmas bin collection changes will affect everyone in Lancaster and Morecambe this year

There will be changes to bin collection days in the Lancaster district over Christmas and New Year.

Everyone's collections will be affected at some point by the changes this year with earlier and later collections than normal during the festive period.

Here’s when normal household waste and recycling collection will take place.

Normal collection: Monday December 23. Christmas collection: Saturday December 21.

Normal collection: Tuesday December 24. Christmas collection: Monday December 23.

Normal collection: Wednesday December 25. Christmas collection: Tuesday December 24.

Normal collection: Thursday December 26. Christmas collection: Friday December 27.

Normal collection: Friday December 27. Christmas collection: Saturday December 28.

Normal collection: Monday December 30. Christmas collection: No change.

Normal collection: Tuesday December 31. Christmas collection: No change.

Normal collection: Wednesday January 1. New Year collection: Thursday January 2.

Normal collection: Thursday January 2. New Year collection: Friday January 3.

Normal collection: Friday January 3. New Year collection: Saturday January 4.

There will be no collections on December 25 and 26 and January 1.

You can find your 2024/25 calendars at www.lancaster.gov.uk/bins