The Beer Hall in Galgate is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the renowned street food festival, Chow Down Events.

This collaboration promises to deliver the finest selection of UK street food to The Beer Hall Galgate every single week, creating a vibrant and delicious experience for all food lovers.

Starting this weekend, August 9, 10 and 11, visitors to The Beer Hall will be treated to a rotating line-up of the UK’s most celebrated street food vendors, courtesy of Chow Down Events.

Known for their expertise in curating extraordinary culinary experiences, Chow Down Events will bring their signature flair and diverse array of street food offerings to Galgate, ensuring a weekly feast that’s sure to tantalize taste buds.

Highlights of the partnership include:

● weekly street food extravaganza: Every week, The Beer Hall Galgate will host different street food vendors, offering a variety of cuisines from around the world.

● curated menus by Chow Down Events: Each vendor line-up will be carefully selected by Chow Down Events to ensure top-quality, innovative, and mouth-watering options.

● craft beer pairing: The Beer Hall boasts a massive 10 rotating craft beer lines along side four cask lines, with beers from Germany, Belgium the USA, the best craft breweries in the

country and of course a healthy proportion from their own brewery down stairs. There is something for everyone, including a dedicated alcohol free line.

Elliot Horner, director at The Beer Hall said: “We are beyond excited to bring the dynamic and vibrant street food scene to The Beer Hall Galgate.

“Our partnership with Chow Down Events will elevate the dining experience for our patrons, providing them with an ever-changing and exciting selection of food every week.

"The combination of craft beer and street food will increase our offering greatly, and will create a space not only for our regulars to come, but also to bring people into the Galgate community.”

The Beer Hall in Galgate is a beloved local establishment known for its wide selection of craft beers, warm and inviting atmosphere, and commitment to providing a top-notch

experience for its guests.