Chilling, thought-provoking mystery unfolds at Lancaster Grand with The Waiting Room

Step inside The Waiting Room, where reality blurs, memories fade, and nothing is as it seems.

This gripping original play runs from March 14–22 at Lancaster Grand Theatre, promising a spine-tingling experience that will leave audiences questioning everything they thought they knew.

A group of strangers find themselves in a deserted railway station waiting room, believing it to be just another stop on their journey.

But as time passes, an unsettling truth emerges—none of them can remember where they came from or where they are going.

Lancaster Footlights' The Waiting Room comes to Lancaster Grand in March. Picture by AltFocus Photography.

As tensions rise and the atmosphere grows oppressive, secrets begin to unravel, and the boundaries between past and present blur.

Think you know what’s happening? Think again.

Inspired by the eerie storytelling of Danny Robins (Uncanny) and the psychological twists of Inside No. 9, The Waiting Room was born out of a desire to bring a haunting, thought-

provoking drama to the Lancaster stage.

What begins as a supernatural mystery soon transforms into something far more unexpected.

With a powerful ending that lingers long after the curtain falls, this is a production that invites audiences to piece together its puzzle and debate its meaning long after they leave the theatre.

Lancaster Footlights' The Waiting Room runs at Lancaster Grand from March 14-22.

Tickets are available via the box office on 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

Age guidance: 16+ (Contains explicit language and sensitive themes).

Don’t miss your chance to witness The Waiting Room—a story that will stay with you long after you’ve left your seat.