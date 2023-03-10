Children’s theatre show developed with Lancaster University on tour in Lancashire and Cumbria

“Curious Investigators” aimed at three to seven year olds can be seen at venues including The Dukes Lancaster, Brewery Arts Centre Kendal, and Carnegie Theatre Workington, as part of a national tour supported by the Arts Council.

Curious Investigators is also being performed at seven primary schools in Lancaster, Morecambe and Barrow with funding from IMechE (Institute of Mechanical Engineering) and IET (Institute of Engineering and Technology), plus additional support from Lancaster and Morecambe College.

The interactive performances are highly visual, theatrical storytelling, engaging children with problems, encouraging curiosity and inventive use of children’s STEM knowledge, via two female characters, “Scribble” and “Clipboard”, who are sorting through the recycling when they discover a very unusual egg. Whose is it? And how can we protect the unborn chick?

The show comes to The Dukes Lancaster on Saturday March 25, 11am and 2pm.

For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/curious-investigators

