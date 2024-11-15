Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month, London Festival Opera, one of the UK’s most prestigious travelling companies, will present ‘Opera Magic’ at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe introducing 2,000 children to the magical world of opera.

‘Opera Magic’ was originally created for the Windsor Festival and has now introduced many thousands of children to opera.

There will also be a family presentation of ‘Opera Magic’ on Saturday, November 23 at 11.30am for adults and children from five years and above.

Once a renowned venue for classical music, the Winter Gardens hosted many celebrated musicians including the composer Sir Edward Elgar, the tenor Richard Tauber, the soprano Julie Andrews,

and the D’Oyly Carte Opera company performing the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan.

The D’Oyly Carte Opera Trust has kindly sponsored the performances on November 21, 22 and 23, where over two thousand local children will hear live opera for the first time.

The project has also received additional support from The Thistle Trust, the Midland Hotel and Morecambe Town Council with venue support through the Winter Gardens Young Creatives funded through Arts Council England.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust Ltd: "We are truly excited to play host to the London Festival Opera through our Young Creative partnerships and gives us the opportunity to show what the future could hold for the Theatre once our extensive building work is complete.

"The funding from Arts Council England, UK Shared Prosperity through the Cultural Development Fund is securing the infrastructure, support, and partnerships to enable performers to shine and the specialist trained staff to help deliver this.”

Tickets for the public show can be booked at https://morecambewintergardens.com/whats-on/