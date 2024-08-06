A house in Morecambe could become a children’s home if a planning application for change of use is granted.

Blackpool-based Therapeutic Care Ltd are currently in the process of buying 2, Lodges Grove, Morecambe and want to use the house as a home for two young people requiring 24 hour care from two members of staff.

In planning documents it says the application is for change of use only and it involves no physical works internal or external and will have no effect on habitat.

It is proposed to have seven full-time employees.

Lodges Grove, Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

In a supporting statement Therapeutic Care Ltd said: “The Chief Executive of Therapeutic Care Ltd, Caroline Williams, has more than 15 years experience in running childrens’ care homes, some 50 plus homes, and these have been rated as “good” or “outstanding” by OFSTED over this period.

“The property is in the process of being purchased with the intention that it be used as a care home for two young people.

“The existing ground floor accommodation is as follows:

• a hallway leading to a lounge

• a dining room

• a kitchen

• there is also a detached garage

“At first floor level are three bedrooms and a bathroom

“A proposed floorplan shows that the existing downstairs dining room becomes a staff office, and two of the bedrooms at first floor level would be used for the two children, with a further bedroom for staff.

“There is car parking on site at the application property. There is sufficient room for a least three cars, and there is a detached garage to the property.

“It is also a fundamental part of our case that the change of use involved would take place in a way which does not create any adverse effects, including to neighbouring properties.

“The whole purpose and strategy of housing children in care in former dwellinghouses is that it enables the children to be given a home which is as close to a conventional home as

possible.

“Although the children would be looked after by staff, the pattern of their lives would be as close to living in a conventional dwellinghouse as can be achieved.”

A decision has yet to be made on the planning application.

View the planning application number 24/00768/CU at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions