A vacant house in Heysham could become a children’s home if a planning application for change of use is granted.

Bolton-based Still Water Residential Services Ltd want to use a vacant house in Wesley Drive as a home for three young people requiring 24 hour care from two members of staff.

The application is for a change of use of dwelling (C3) to a residential care home for children (C2).

In their supporting statement Still Water Residential Services Ltd said: “The property at 1 Wesley Drive is a three-bedroom detached residential property proposed to be converted to provide accommodation, support and care for three minors round the clock.

There are plans to turn an empty property on Wesley Drive in Heysham into a children's home. Picture from Google Street View.

“The proposed change of use is to house and provide care and support for three people of minor ages.

“Externally, the property will predominately remain the same and is in keeping with the character of the area.

“Internal layout of the property is to be altered as indicated in the proposed plan.

“Space for parking bay for two cars and bin storage will remain as existing.

“The proposed change of use will not affect scale and size and is in keeping with the appearance of the existing buildings.

“Residents and staff access to the building is arranged via front entrance gate and main door to residence and care workers are key operated locked doors.

“Visitors would have restricted access, controlled by front gate.

"Security lighting such as motion sensor wall mounted lighting is important to maintain reasonable lighting levels for security purposes particularly at the entrances, car park and amenity space.”

They also said: “This report has been prepared to support this planning application and is respectful and sensitive to the character of the existing buildings and character of the area.

“There are no external changes, but minor changes to the existing first floor layout.

“The proposed reuse of this vacant building will provide vital housing for minors in need of shelter, guidance and support to start a better life.”

A decision has yet to be made on the change of use application by Lancaster City Council.

To view the application number 24/00596/CU visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions