Children invited to join colourful Morecambe promenade light parade on their illuminated bikes

Baylight ‘23 – a brand new free light and art show along Morecambe Promenade from February 16-18 – will showcase 17 installations and experiences, and promises something for all ages.

And one of the highlights will be a colourful promenade light parade on Friday (February 17) featuring bands and stilt walkers, starting at 6.15pm from the Mountainscape to The Midland.

Now festival organisers are inviting youngsters to join the parade on their illuminated bikes.

Children are being invited to light up their bikes for the Baylight '23 promenade parade in Morecambe.

Here are their tips and suggestions for a fun, enjoyable and safe evening.

Before you arrive

*Please make sure your bike is well maintained, and its brakes (gears if appropriate) and front and rear lights are all fully operational.

*If you have not cycled for a while, have a practice before you come to make sure you are familiar with your bike.

*Please wear appropriate clothing, a helmet is strongly recommended.

*A responsible adult must accompany all children.

*There will be parade marshals, guides and First Aiders along the route. These will be clearly identifiable.

*The route is from the Clock Tower area to the seaward side of The Midland hotel. It is approximately 0.7km (less than half a mile).

*You will NOT need to cross any roads at any time once in the parade.

How to make your bike look fantastic

*If you don’t wish to attach lights to your bike, just put them on your clothes or cycle helmet – there are many suitable items readily available to do this.

*It attaching items to your bike think about where to attach battery packs, where cables may need to run and make sure they are well fixed on. Cable ties and insulating tape are ideal for this purpose.

*Make sure nothing you fit on will reduce your ability to control your bike or adversely affect your vision and visibility to others.

*It’s up to you how much you do but the more the brighter!

Where can I buy lights for this and how much might it cost?

*There are many simple Led (light emitting diode) lights and sets available these days highly suitable for this.

*In Morecambe, there are many shops that can supply what you may need, for example, Home Bargains, Poundland, B&M, West End Discounts and many more similar shops, plus there are a number of very good bike shops in Morecambe. The latter would be good places to get your bike tested as well of course.

*These sets of lights can be as little as a few pounds and it is possible to make a bike spectacular for under £12.