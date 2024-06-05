Children and staff distraught after vandals start fire and trash Morecambe nursery
Lancaster Road nursery was targeted by the vandals on Sunday, June 2 around 4.45pm as a member of staff popped along to the nursery at that time to complete some jobs.
She found a small fire under the shelter and saw four youths running away over the school field.
Luckily she managed to put the fire out and called the police and the fire brigade to attend along with the police to investigate.
A slide was melted in the fire along with chair, the new soft flooring just put down, a table, bike and various other items.
The floor was damaged too.
They had also thrown items around the garden, tipped things over and thrown fence paint over the floor.
The staff were very upset as they have worked hard to provide an exciting learning environment for the children.
These plans are on hold now until the garden can be made more secure.
Call police on 101.