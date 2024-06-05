Children and staff distraught after vandals start fire and trash Morecambe nursery

The scene at the nursery the member of staff was faced with when she went to complete some jobs. A slide and flooring were set on fire in the middle of the outdoor enclosure, paint was thrown around and items were tipped over.

Staff and children at a Morecambe nursery were left very upset after vandals set fire to play items, threw paint and damaged flooring at the school.

Lancaster Road nursery was targeted by the vandals on Sunday, June 2 around 4.45pm as a member of staff popped along to the nursery at that time to complete some jobs.

She found a small fire under the shelter and saw four youths running away over the school field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily she managed to put the fire out and called the police and the fire brigade to attend along with the police to investigate.

A slide and flooring were set on fire by the vandals who targeted a Morecambe nursery.

A slide was melted in the fire along with chair, the new soft flooring just put down, a table, bike and various other items.

The floor was damaged too.

They had also thrown items around the garden, tipped things over and thrown fence paint over the floor.

The staff were very upset as they have worked hard to provide an exciting learning environment for the children.

These plans are on hold now until the garden can be made more secure.