Cheshire Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Price, 37, from Runcorn is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall of proportionate build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Price is believed to have links to Lancaster, Runcorn, Cumbria and Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Price, 37, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture from Cheshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who sees Price or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1620578 or via the website.