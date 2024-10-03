The Lunesdale Branch, which covers North Lancashire and a small part of North Yorkshire, has 16 entries.

Lawrence Bland, Lunesdale CAMRA Branch Pubs Officer, congratulated those who were included but said he felt there were plenty more excellent pubs which should have also made the guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide 2025 edition is available from www.camra.org.uk or all good bookshops.