Cheers to Lancaster and Morecambe pubs who've made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 11:50 GMT
Raise your glasses to pubs in the Lancaster district which have been included in this year’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide.

The Lunesdale Branch, which covers North Lancashire and a small part of North Yorkshire, has 16 entries.

Lawrence Bland, Lunesdale CAMRA Branch Pubs Officer, congratulated those who were included but said he felt there were plenty more excellent pubs which should have also made the guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide 2025 edition is available from www.camra.org.uk or all good bookshops.

Check out who made it into this year’s guide below.

1. White Cross, Lancaster

- Photo: Submit

2. The Crossing, Hest Bank

- Photo: Rachael Edmonds

3. The Bobbin, Lancaster

- Photo: Submit

4. Tite & Locke, Lancaster Railway Station

- Photo: Submit

