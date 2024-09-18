Cheers! Pictures of Lancaster pub staff and customers through the years

Many a landlord, lady, staff member and customer appear, so there are bound to be plenty of familiar faces amongst them.
1. Looking back
Staff from the Duke of Lancaster pub get ready to shave Vincent Colvin's hair and beard to raise money for Help for Heroes and the Manchester Hospital Children's Burns Unit. Photo: Andrew Smith
2. Looking back
A photographic pub crawl around Lancaster developed into an exhibition at The Dukes gallery. Lancaster-based freelance photographer Darren Andrews based his exhibition, Mother’s Ruin, on a day spent taking pictures in some of the city’s most well known and popular pubs. The result was a display of striking portraits showing a wide array of characters including customers and landlords. Photo: Darren Andrews
3. Looking back
Staff from The White Cross and The Merchants preparing for the 10th Annual Beer and Pie Festival. Photo: Submit
4. Looking back
Chairman of Lancaster Pub Watch, Tim Tomlinson, with a new poster about Bubble with Sgt James Martin, Pub Watch treasurer Alison Baxter and licensee of The Varsity Shelley Cunningham at the launch of the campaign. Photo: Nigel Slater
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.