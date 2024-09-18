Cheers! Pictures of Lancaster pub staff and customers through the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Sep 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 15:41 GMT
A flood of memories should come back for readers thanks to this selection of pictures taken at pubs in Lancaster over the years.

Many a landlord, lady, staff member and customer appear, so there are bound to be plenty of familiar faces amongst them.

Staff from the Duke of Lancaster pub get ready to shave Vincent Colvin's hair and beard to raise money for Help for Heroes and the Manchester Hospital Children's Burns Unit. Photo: Andrew Smith

A photographic pub crawl around Lancaster developed into an exhibition at The Dukes gallery. Lancaster-based freelance photographer Darren Andrews based his exhibition, Mother’s Ruin, on a day spent taking pictures in some of the city’s most well known and popular pubs. The result was a display of striking portraits showing a wide array of characters including customers and landlords. Photo: Darren Andrews

Staff from The White Cross and The Merchants preparing for the 10th Annual Beer and Pie Festival. Photo: Submit

Chairman of Lancaster Pub Watch, Tim Tomlinson, with a new poster about Bubble with Sgt James Martin, Pub Watch treasurer Alison Baxter and licensee of The Varsity Shelley Cunningham at the launch of the campaign. Photo: Nigel Slater

