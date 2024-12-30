Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers can enjoy a January sale at a Lancaster pub − including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.

The Sir Richard Owen manager Tom Rossall is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub, in Spring Garden Street, from Thursday January 2 until Thursday January 16 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include real ales, wine, a range of low and alcohol−free drinks and a selection of soft drinks.

The pub will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate including free refills.

The sale price includes a pint of Ruddles for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too with three burger meal deals that include chips for £6.12 with an alcoholic drink and £4.59 with a non-alcoholic drink.