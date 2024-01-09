Charming detached Morecambe home with art deco features, a sunken bath and retro kitchen for sale priced £695k

A ‘rare gem’ of a family house built in the 1930s in a popular area of Morecambe is up for sale for £695,000.

The Cedars, at 26 Hall Drive, Bare, Morecambe, is described as an exquisite, detached family residence exuding timeless charm and with over half a century under the same loving ownership, it’s a rare gem awaiting its next chapter.

Built in 1931 by the esteemed Hillman Builders, The Cedars is set within a generous plot, and provides spaces for sociable and comfortable living.

Property description and features:

*Magnificent detached family home

*Four bedrooms

*Two reception rooms

*Elegance and features throughout

*Spacious dining kitchen and utility

*Generous gardens to the rear

*Garage and off road parking

Inside the property which is set back from the road, the hallway has art deco leaded windows, with a three quarter turn staircase.

The spacious dining and sitting room currently accommodates both a large dining table, additional seating and a piano - perfect for entertaining.

The living room features triple aspect windows adorned with original leading.

The kitchen is the crown jewel of the home, awaiting some modern touches to transform it into a culinary haven.

Offering heaps of space for cooking and socialising, the kitchen has wall and base units, bound by a large kitchen bar and surrounded by Amtico tiled floors and walls.

A statement brick wall connects the kitchen to a practical pantry and utility space, featuring further base storage units.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom including a sunken bath.

At the front of the property there is a meticulously manicured garden and a long drive leads to the garage, providing ample parking accommodating multiple cars.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed garden, naturally creating a quiet and private retreat.

The mature garden offers an idyllic setting for al fresco dining on the large, terraced patio, surrounding the expansive lawn, ideal for children's enjoyment.

There is an outbuilding in addition to the garage which provides substantial outdoor storage.

The Cedars is for sale with Hackney & Leigh Carnforth for £695,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with Hackney & Leigh Carnforth tel: 01524 937959.

View the listing online at https://www.onthemarket.com/details/13624580/

