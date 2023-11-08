Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale brought to the stage by Lancaster’s The Dukes

The Dukes Christmas show returns with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale from November 24 until December 31.

Miriam O'Brien stars in The Dukes 'A Christmas Carol' .

Featuring a stellar company of six actors, the cast has now been revealed.

The full cast for A Christmas Carol includes: Gareth Cassidy (The Hobbit; The Dukes, Marvellous; SoHo Place) as Scrooge who returns to the Dukes following his multiple appearances in both Christmas and Park shows, Miriam O'Brien (Around The World in 80 Days; Theatre by the Lake, Faustus; Storyhouse Theatre) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Courtney George (Shake The City; Leeds playhouse and Greenwich Theatre, Wonka; Warner Bros. Pictures) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Claire Redcliffe ( Doctors; BBC, Eastenders; BBC) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Cameron McKendrick (Theatre Porto, Wake the Beast and Nwoko Arts) as Fred Tapper and Killian Macardle (Mischief Theatre) as Mr. Fezziwig. All the actors play multiple roles throughout the performance, bringing the story to life.

Joining the cast are four local young people who will perform as Tiny Tim, splitting the shows between them.

Tiny Tim will be played by: Dylan Hay, Jack Ashcroft-Goulds, Emma Kennedy-Rose and Noah Szczypek.

Audiences will be invited to unwrap the magic this season with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens classic tale, featuring toe-tapping music, festive fun and a touch of Christmas magic.

This heart-warming and uplifting tale of redemption is the perfect festive treat for the whole family.Tickets are on sale now at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/a-christmas-carol or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].