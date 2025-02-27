Charity SAFE hosts Glitter Ball at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium

SAFE, a charity that supports young people and adults facing mental health challenges across Lancaster district, is thrilled to announce its first-ever Glitter Ball, taking place on Saturday, March 22, at the Mazuma Stadium, Morecambe.

This glamorous evening will raise essential funds towards the expansion of SAFE’s services, including the Prop Up Project and Socialease, which support young people and adults by providing safe, welcoming environments where they can build resilience, develop social skills, and find purpose.

The Glitter Ball promises to be an unforgettable night, featuring a welcome drink, a three-course meal, and top-tier entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive raffle and auction, with fantastic prizes to be won, to support a vital cause in the local community.

SAFE (Supportive Approachable Friendly Environment) is a registered charity (No. 1203674) dedicated to providing small group activities that help individuals build confidence, foster connections, and improve overall wellbeing. It’s hoped that funds from the Glitter Ball will also help to recruit staff for fundraising and session delivery, as well as secure dedicated office space to enhance operations.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of incredible business sponsors: HMT Shipping, Jo Lowson & Co, EDF Energy, BAE Systems, TP Financial Solutions, Two Stories, and Paul Johnson Electrical Contractors Ltd.

These valued sponsors are helping to ensure the success of the event and, more importantly, the continued support SAFE provides to those in need.

Keeley Wilkinson, SAFE’s CEO, encourages the local community to take part: “We are so excited to welcome everyone to our first-ever Glitter Ball. This event is a chance to celebrate, come together, and raise vital funds to support those who need us most. We hope you’ll join us for a fantastic evening and help make a real difference.

“We hope you’ll be able to join us for an evening of excitement, entertainment, and generosity, and help SAFE continue its invaluable work within our community. Let’s make a difference, together.”

Tickets for the Glitter Ball are priced at £55 per person, with a discount available for table bookings of ten.

Ticket price includes welcome drink, three course meal and entertainment. Raffle and auction on the night.

To secure a place at this prestigious event, please contact [email protected].