Charity looking for people in Lancaster and Morecambe to share their jukebox memories for project

Listen up! Jukebox memories from the Fifties and Sixties are needed for an exciting new project planned for Morecambe and Lancaster.

By Louise Bryning
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The history of jukeboxes is relatively undiscovered, yet in the Fifties a British jukebox industry, based largely in Blackpool and Lytham, flourished.

Jukeboxes were central to the growth of youth culture in the Fifties and the award-winning Lancaster-based charity, Mirador, is looking for a small group of people in Lancaster and Morecambe to share their memories and help create an outstanding artistic and heritage programme of events and activities celebrating this era.

The project will be supported by funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Mirador, along with its partner, Lancaster University Library, want it to be a fun celebration of people’s life and times.

A young Cliff Richard pictured with guitarist, Burt Weedon and jukebox sales manager, Mike Town. Photo courtesy of Paul Walker and ditchburn.co.uk.
It will include a series of original artistic, participation and heritage events to reveal how the distinctive British jukebox was created on Lancashire’s seaside coast.

If you lived through this key period of social change in the middle of the Twentieth Century and grew up listening to jukeboxes, Mirador wants to hear from you.

To find out more about the project and have a chat, contact Mirador trustee, George Harris, at [email protected]

Jukebox memories are needed for a new heritage project.
