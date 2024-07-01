Charity golf day raises fantastic £18k for Lancaster hospice

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 12:37 BST
A fantastic £18,000 was raised at Lancaster hospice’s annual charity golf day.

St John’s Hospice’s 11th annual golf tournament at Windermere Golf Club saw 27 teams comprising 108 players, all representing businesses from across South Lakes and North Lancashire, taking part.

The winning team was captained by Ian Parker from Porsche Centre South Lakes with a winning score of 89. Second place was taken by BA Fitness with a close 88 points followed by Beckside Golf Club who came third after a back card playoff, and in fourth place were Lars Communications with 87, after another back card playoff.

“It is great to see so many local businesses put teams in for the day and enjoy themselves, all whilst raising money for their hospice so that we can continue to provide the care we do in their communities for their families, friends, colleagues and customers,” said Emma Farmer, hospice Events and Corporate Fundraiser.

The winning Porsche Centre South Lakes team.The winning Porsche Centre South Lakes team.
The winning Porsche Centre South Lakes team.
"It was lovely to see familiar faces as well as new and we really appreciate their continued support.

"Through the continued support of businesses and events like the golf day, St Johns Hospice continues to be there for patients, their families and carers in their time of need.”

The event has become renowned for its fun atmosphere and unique approach to a golf day with Jagerbombs and prosecco from Mint Café Lancaster, and pies by The Bakehouse Kendal, served at the halfway point.

The fourth placed Lars Communications team.The fourth placed Lars Communications team.
The fourth placed Lars Communications team.

Teams and businesses are invited to join next year. To book contact [email protected]

This year’s event was sponsored by South Lakes Windows, Porsche Centre South Lakes and Lars Communications.

