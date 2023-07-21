News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Charity football match at Lancaster City’s Giant Axe this Sunday

A charity football match to raise awareness for men’s mental health takes place at Lancaster City’s Giant Axe ground this Sunday.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

Lancaster City have been generous enough to let mental health charity Positive Futures use the ground and its facilities for the match on Sunday, July 23.

Gates for Man Up United v Burnley United open at 1pm and kick off is 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the football match there will be a guest speaker, food and drink and fun for the whole family.

Lancaster City's Giant Axe. Lancaster City's Giant Axe.
Lancaster City's Giant Axe.
Most Popular

Admission is £6 adults, £1 under 16s.

All proceeds go to Positive Futures which is a mental health and mental illness charity for the people of Lancaster and its surrounding areas.

Related topics:Lancaster CityLancaster