Charity football match at Lancaster City’s Giant Axe this Sunday
A charity football match to raise awareness for men’s mental health takes place at Lancaster City’s Giant Axe ground this Sunday.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Lancaster City have been generous enough to let mental health charity Positive Futures use the ground and its facilities for the match on Sunday, July 23.
Gates for Man Up United v Burnley United open at 1pm and kick off is 2pm.
As well as the football match there will be a guest speaker, food and drink and fun for the whole family.
Admission is £6 adults, £1 under 16s.
All proceeds go to Positive Futures which is a mental health and mental illness charity for the people of Lancaster and its surrounding areas.