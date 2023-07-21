Lancaster City have been generous enough to let mental health charity Positive Futures use the ground and its facilities for the match on Sunday, July 23.

Gates for Man Up United v Burnley United open at 1pm and kick off is 2pm.

As well as the football match there will be a guest speaker, food and drink and fun for the whole family.

Lancaster City's Giant Axe.

Admission is £6 adults, £1 under 16s.