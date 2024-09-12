Charity cross bay walk gives people rare chance to discover lesser-known corner of Morecambe Bay

Morecambe Bay Partnership is running a special two-part event in September, giving people the chance to discover a lesser-known corner of Morecambe Bay – the sands around Chapel Island.

The charity has arranged a special walk on Saturday September 28 led by the King’s Guide to the Leven Sands, Ray Porter, to explore the sands near to Chapel Island in the Leven Estuary and a rare chance to visit the recently emerged Collins Weir.

In this lesser-known route across the Bay, people are invited to share the thrill of crossing the Bay on foot and walk in the footsteps of Chapel Island's monks, travellers and fisherman. The walk has been specially arranged for later in the season, to avoid disturbing rare nesting birds who call the sands and the island home.

To give even greater insight, Morecambe Bay Partnership will also be offering ticketholders the chance to join a special online talk on Wednesday September 25 to learn about Chapel Island's fascinating heritage and nature.

Collins Weir has recently emerged in Morecambe Bay. Picture from Guide over Sands Trust.

Morecambe Bay Partnership’s CEO, Sarah Mason, will give an overview of the island’s role protecting the Bay's precious wildlife.

Archaeology and Heritage Officer, Claire Bradshaw, will explore Chapel Island’s past and its unique location in the Bay.

Supporter engagement officer, Teresa Kirk, said: “The charity want to create a special atmosphere so only 100 tickets are available. We want this to be a small and friendly walk where you can join members of the Morecambe Bay Partnership Team and the King’s Guide to discover and celebrate the unique character and heritage of this part of Morecambe Bay.”

All proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting the charitable work of Morecambe Bay Partnership.

Chapel Island, Morecambe Bay. Picture by Morecambe Bay Partnership.

Walkers will be helping to fund programmes that protect the Bay’s nature and heritage, bring more opportunities for young people and improve access for all to the Bay’s coast and countryside.

For an information booklet with all the details and to book tickets, please visit https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/what-we-do/stories/chapel-island-event/

Morecambe Bay Partnership is a charity which works with communities to help keep Morecambe Bay special and ensure people, nature and heritage here can thrive, now and in the future.

There is more about the charity’s work at https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/