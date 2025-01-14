Charge Gully join forces with Lancashire County Council to pilot charging for electric vehicles on the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charge Gully, the pioneering Welsh company revolutionising access to home EV charging, has been selected by Lancashire County Council to pilot their innovative cable channel solution for households with no access to off-street parking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial, part of the council’s forward-thinking ‘cable trays’ initiative, will help residents make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by offering a safe, convenient, and cost-effective method for on-street charging.

With an increasing number of households considering the switch to electric vehicles, the disparity between those with and without home charging options is stark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest Zapmap Index Survey, EV drivers who charge predominantly at home save an average of £1,200 annually compared to those reliant on public chargers.

Charge Gully Partners with Lancashire County Council to trial an on-street EV charging solution.

Public charging costs are typically five to ten times higher than the overnight EV tariffs available to residents with home chargers.

Charge Gully’s solution overcomes this hurdle.

A patented cable channel allows EV owners to connect their vehicles to home chargers by running a cable through a flush, lockable channel embedded in the pavement.

The tamper-proof solution eliminates trip hazards and ensures the cable is secure, making it an ideal choice for overnight charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council’s trial is a leap forward in the push to make EV charging accessible to all residents.

Ian Mach, director of Charge Gully, said, “We are delighted to be working with Lancashire County Council on this innovative trial. Our solution will make it easier for Lancashire residents without a driveway to make the switch to electric vehicles by giving them access to cheap overnight charging, right on their doorstep.”

Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change at Lancashire County Council said: "We are very keen to support more Lancashire residents to be able to make the swap to electric vehicle use, which is much better for the environment.

"More than 100 residents have applied for Lancashire County Council's recent trial of three different types of cross pavement channels, also known as 'cable trays' which are sited on residential roads across all 12 districts in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The electric vehicle charging cable runs from their home electricity supply, directly to their vehicle via a channel which is cut into the pavement surface. A metal or plastic case is slotted into the channel to contain the charging cable safely and reduce trip hazards, whilst the vehicle is being charged.

"These charging cable trays can make a huge difference to users' time, finances and opportunities to access more days out, trips shopping or for medical appointments and access to employment and training opportunities."

For more information, visit https://www.chargegully.com/

Lancashire County Council have already installed 150 fast and rapid chargepoints with bpPulse to help the people of Lancashire make the switch to electric vehicles.

Rapid chargepoints, which typically will fully charge an electric vehicle in less than an hour and fast chargepoints which take around three hours to fully charge the vehicle have been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chargepoints installed in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth include:

Lancaster Park and Ride, Lancaster Superhub of 6x F7 (7kWh) & 6x Rapid (50kWk) 18 chargepoints

Marine Road Central, Morecambe 4x F7 (7kWh) eight chargepoints

Market Street, Carnforth 1x Rapid (50kWh) one chargepoint

New Street, Carnforth 2x F7 (7kWh) four chargepoints

Preston Street, Carnforth1x F7 (7kWh) two chargepoints

For more information visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/electric-vehicle-charge-points/