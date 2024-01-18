Channel 4 launches search for virgins in Lancaster and Morecambe for new reality show

Channel 4 is looking for people in Lancaster and Morecambe who struggle with intimacy or who are still virgins to take part in a new series.

The TV channel is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series called The Intimacy Retreat from Double Act Television.

The Intimacy Retreat is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.

Leading sexologists will be running a unique Mediterranean island retreat that, using a radical and entirely new approach, will help people overcome their fears and insecurities when it comes to intimacy and sex.

Double Act Television: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.

"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”