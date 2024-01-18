News you can trust since 1837
Channel 4 launches search for virgins in Lancaster and Morecambe for new reality show

Channel 4 is looking for people in Lancaster and Morecambe who struggle with intimacy or who are still virgins to take part in a new series.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT
The TV channel is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series called The Intimacy Retreat from Double Act Television.

The Intimacy Retreat is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.

Leading sexologists will be running a unique Mediterranean island retreat that, using a radical and entirely new approach, will help people overcome their fears and insecurities when it comes to intimacy and sex.

The Intimacy Retreat is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.

Double Act Television: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.

"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”

If you are aged 21 or over and would like to be guided in the art of intimacy on a Mediterranean island retreat, find more information at: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/doubleact/intimacyretreat/welcome.html

