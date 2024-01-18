Channel 4 launches search for virgins in Lancaster and Morecambe for new reality show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The TV channel is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series called The Intimacy Retreat from Double Act Television.
The Intimacy Retreat is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.
Leading sexologists will be running a unique Mediterranean island retreat that, using a radical and entirely new approach, will help people overcome their fears and insecurities when it comes to intimacy and sex.
Double Act Television: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.
"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”
If you are aged 21 or over and would like to be guided in the art of intimacy on a Mediterranean island retreat, find more information at: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/doubleact/intimacyretreat/welcome.html