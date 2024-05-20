Change of date for popular Lancaster festival as it returns for the second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancaster play area will be awash with pizza, music and dancing as the Fairfield Festival returns for the second year running.

Previously known as Pizza in the Park, the event will raise money to maintain the playground as well as the nearby Community Orchard and Fairfield Nature Reserve.

It will also see official opening of the brand new playground.

The festival – which takes place on Saturday July 13 – is organised by the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.

Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival.

It was originally due to take place this Saturday (May 25), but organisers say they want to make sure the new play area is fully up and running for the event.

Trustee Andrew Brennand said: “It’s always great to see hundreds of families enjoying the fantastic food, drink and entertainment in our beautiful park.