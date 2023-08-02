Chance to win tickets for Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson's sell-out Morecambe show in aid of Lancaster hospice

If you missed out last week on tickets for the Lancaster comedian’s special performance at Morecambe Winter Gardens in aid of Lancaster’s hospice, here is your chance to still be there.

Tickets went on sale for the event last Wednesday but sold out within an hour.

Now St John’s Hospice is giving Richardson fans the chance to win a Royal Box for the event on Sunday August 27 – which will include a bottle of fizz, priority entrance and signed programme.

Jon Richardson's gig at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe will raise money for St John's Hospice.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is donate £10 per square using the donate button on the St John’s Hospice Facebook page. Then post your name in the comments and you will be allocated a number.

The live draw will take place next Wednesday (August 9) at 2pm. Good luck!

The competition is for over 18s only.

Jon, known for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats and his own comedy series Meet the Richardsons, will be returning for the sixth time to Morecambe Winter Gardens to support the charity.

Born and raised in Lancaster, the 40-year-old comedian is a former pupil of Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Jon’s August 27 performance will be an additional date on his Knitwit tour.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jon Richardson back for what will be his sixth performance in aid of St John’s, and we are hugely grateful for his continued support."