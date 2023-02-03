Chance to join Morecambe's famous Cross Bay Walk and raise money for local hospitals

Tickets are now on sale for the event on Sunday June 25, offering the chance to enjoy the exciting experience of walking across the famous sands of Morecambe Bay.

Led by King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, the walk starts at Arnside and finishes around three-and-a-half hours later at Kent’s Bank.

Participants are encouraged to gather sponsorship on behalf of Bay Hospitals Charity, which funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Charity Manager Judith Read said: “We can’t wait to see as many of our supporters as possible join us for this popular, memorable and historic event.

“Walking across Morecambe Bay is a unique experience and a great family day out as well as a fantastic way to raise funds for our local hospitals.”

Crossing the sands was traditionally a major transportation route, despite the hazards of rising tides and shifting sands. The first official guide to the sands was appointed by the Duchy of Lancaster in 1548, and the role has existed ever since.

Tickets for the walk are on sale at £15 for adults and £10 for under 16s.

Walkers who wish to raise additional funds by gathering sponsorship will receive a free T-shirt.