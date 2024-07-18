Chance to have your say on anti-social behaviour and dog poo in Morecambe and Lancaster
Lancaster City Council is asking residents and businesses for their views on the renewal of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to tackle anti-social behaviour and irresponsible dog owners.
In 2021, a new set of PSPOs was introduced to provide police and authorised officers with additional powers to crack down on behaviour causing ‘annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress’, including alcohol-related anti-social behaviour or disorder.
Areas they cover include Lancaster City Centre, Morecambe, Lower Heysham (covering Heysham village and Barrows), Williamson Park and Happy Mount Park.
Before renewing the orders, the city council would like to hear people’s views on whether any adjustments need to be made.
The consultation also covers a set of dog control PSPOs to provide the council with powers to deal with issues such as fouling on our streets and parks, and ensuring dogs are kept under control.
“These PSPOs play an important part in ensuring that people who live, work and visit our district can do so in peace and in a place where they feel safe and welcomed,” said Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for communities, wellbeing and partnerships.
“Before deciding whether to renew them, we welcome the views of local residents and businesses on the current restrictions imposed by the PSPOs and any further suggestions of measures that would further improve public safety.”
The associated documentation and online questionnaire can be found online at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/pspo and the closing date for the consultation is Wednesday August 14.