Chance to have your say as council looks at future provision of car parking spaces in Lancaster city centre

The plan is designed to ensure there will continue to be a well-managed supply of public car parking facilities in the city.

The aims of the draft car parking strategy are to ensure:

Car parks are in the right place, reducing the need for vehicles to drive around the city centre looking for a parking space

There are enough parking options available to support the evening and cultural economy

Spaces are available for Blue Badge holders and those with greater accessibility needs

Future development proposals recognise the need for car parking availability in the city centre

Car parks are fit for the future and able to accommodate electric vehicles and alternative transport modes (cycle parking/car share hubs etc)

Consultation on the Lancaster city centre draft car parking strategy is now live. Picture: Lancaster City Council

The consultation is open until noon on Monday May 13.

Responses will then be collated and used to inform the final strategy for consideration by the council’s cabinet.