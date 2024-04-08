Chance to have your say as council looks at future provision of car parking spaces in Lancaster city centre
Businesses and residents in Lancaster can now have their say on a blueprint for future parking in the city centre.
The plan is designed to ensure there will continue to be a well-managed supply of public car parking facilities in the city.
The aims of the draft car parking strategy are to ensure:
- Car parks are in the right place, reducing the need for vehicles to drive around the city centre looking for a parking space
- There are enough parking options available to support the evening and cultural economy
- Spaces are available for Blue Badge holders and those with greater accessibility needs
- Future development proposals recognise the need for car parking availability in the city centre
- Car parks are fit for the future and able to accommodate electric vehicles and alternative transport modes (cycle parking/car share hubs etc)
The consultation is open until noon on Monday May 13.
Responses will then be collated and used to inform the final strategy for consideration by the council’s cabinet.
To read the full draft strategy and have your say visit Lancaster.gov.uk/parking-strategy