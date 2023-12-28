Chance for lucky bride-to-be to win her wedding dress at Lancaster bridal boutique event

To get the new year off to a great start, a Lancaster bridal boutique is giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win a free wedding dress.

Award-winning The Bridal Collection is excited to be giving a newly engaged bride the best start to her wedding plans in 2024.

An event, held at The Bridal Collection’s New Street boutique on Saturday January 6, will offer a mini wedding fair with a very exciting difference.

From 11am, owner Sally Allen and the team of bridal stylists will be standing by with a glass of prosecco and a warm welcome for brides-to-be and their tribe.

The Bridal Collection of Lancaster is giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win her wedding dress.

Throughout the afternoon the shop will be a hive of activity as the boutique also plays host to a number of local wedding suppliers. Whether couples don’t know where to start and need some inspiration or just need a specialist to help them make their vision a reality, experts will be on hand.

Not to forget of course the exciting conclusion to the event at 3pm as the wedding dress winner will be drawn live in the boutique, only from brides who have entered their name on the day.

For many brides-to-be, stepping into a bridal shop for the first time can be a daunting experience. Boutique owner Sally said: “We wanted to give brides a chance to meet our super friendly team and feel assured that we are here to help.”

There on the day to showcase their expertise will be hairstylist Tracey Tennant and make-up artist Megan Hartley. Brides can also meet entertainer Mark Caudle of Penguin Events and chat venue styling with Razzle Dazzle.

There will be advice and guidance on achieving the perfect fit for your gown from The Bridal Seamstress, Amey Rothwell. Photographer Samantha Broadley will be on hand to talk about the best way to capture beautiful memories of your day and last but certainly not least Free Range Floristry, and Bramble and Wild Bakery will be bringing along some examples of their stunning floral creations and delicious wedding cake.