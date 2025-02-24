Chair of Friends of Lancaster Library steps down after 11 years

The chair of the Friends of Lancaster Library Stuart Reynolds has recently stepped down after eleven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart was first asked if he would like to join a Friends Group when he was volunteering with the family history group at the library.

He had a keen interest in books having worked at both the City Bookshop and at Lancaster University Bookshop and wanted to support the library by volunteering his skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Lancaster Library began by offering free monthly talks on a range of subjects including local history.

Chair of Friends of Lancaster Library Stuart Reynolds (far right) at the FOLL pop-up cafe, steps down after 11 years.

The Friends pop-up café based on donations, was developed after a request from parents for a place to enjoy refreshments after the family Bounce and Rhyme sessions.

The café continues to be successful and raises valuable funds for the library to purchase items outside their normal budget.

As Chair, Stuart has supported the library’s annual events programme and has enjoyed this aspect of building connections with local creatives, who brought music, art and drama to the library for the local community to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart said: “Volunteering in itself is very rewarding, having a strong connection to books, libraries and local history meant the library felt like the right place for me to give my time to support.”

Stuart never expected to be the voluntary Chair of the Friends of Lancaster Library for so long, but Lancaster Library is a very special place and seeing what the local community get from what the

Friends offer and help develop has been a real pleasure.

The Friends have recently become a registered charity and obtained a Lottery funded grant to employ a worker to develop the community aspect and support the volunteers who help run the café.

The Friends now need a new Chair to help the local library grow and develop their Friends group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in the role of voluntary chair of the Friends of Lancaster Library charity and think you have the relevant experience, please contact Stuart Reynolds at [email protected].

Friends of Lancaster library cafe at the Library is a pop up cafe nestled amongst inspiring books, with delicious home baking and volunteers who generously give their time to help people relax and

make time for conversations.

The pop-up cafe is open every Wednesday between 10.30am - 1.30pm in front of the libraries baking book selection.