Ceremonies to mark VJ Day being held across Lancaster district

Lancaster City Council is marking the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with commemorative services across the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The services take place on Friday, August 15.

Everyone is welcome to attend to pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives fighting in the conflict that ended World War Two.

The services are at:

Ceremonies are being held to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ day across the Lancaster district.

•Lancaster: Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall at 10.45am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Morecambe: Morecambe Cenotaph, Marine Road at 10.45am, followed by refreshments at Morecambe Town Hall - hosted by the Royal British Legion, Morecambe & Heysham Branch

•Carnforth: Carnforth War Memorial Gardens, Market Street at 11.40am - hosted by Carnforth Town Council.