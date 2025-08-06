Ceremonies to mark VJ Day being held across Lancaster district
Lancaster City Council is marking the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with commemorative services across the district.
The services take place on Friday, August 15.
Everyone is welcome to attend to pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives fighting in the conflict that ended World War Two.
The services are at:
•Lancaster: Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall at 10.45am
•Morecambe: Morecambe Cenotaph, Marine Road at 10.45am, followed by refreshments at Morecambe Town Hall - hosted by the Royal British Legion, Morecambe & Heysham Branch
•Carnforth: Carnforth War Memorial Gardens, Market Street at 11.40am - hosted by Carnforth Town Council.