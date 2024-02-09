News you can trust since 1837
Celine Dion tribute concert comes to Lancaster Grand

An unforgettable evening, celebrating the music of the global superstar that is Celine Dion comes to Lancaster Grand, for one night only on Saturday June 22.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Experience the ultimate Celine Dion tribute Concert as it tours across the UK.

My Heart Will Go On is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

This phenomenal production is an outstanding concert that has been described as “a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level…”

The Celine Dion tribute show comes to Lancaster Grand in June.The Celine Dion tribute show comes to Lancaster Grand in June.
Taking audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits that include: The Power Of Love, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, I’m Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and many more…

Go along for an unmissable evening which pays homage to the Queen of Power Ballads with a sensational cast and a stunning live band.

For tickets call the box office tel: 01524 64695 or visit https://lancastergrand.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173647856

