Celebrating the spirit of independence in Morecambe with The Brass Monkeys
More Music in Morecambe are thrilled to once again be taking part in Independent Venue Week, celebrating the spirit of independence.
On Saturday February 4, More Music present a brass band unlike any you have heard before – The Brass Monkeys.
The Brass Monkeys are an eclectic, improvising, wild bunch influenced by jazz, blues, reggae, country, free improvisation, soul and folk.
Band members have worked with Joan Armatrading, Lianne Carroll, Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson, Chris MacGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath, Louis Moholo, Laura Mvula, Courtney Pine and more.
Independent Venue Week is a seven-day celebration of music venues around the country and a nod to the people that own, run and work in them, week in, week out.Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets range from £5 - £10 and can be purchased from More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997 (weekdays 10am – 2pm). Under 18s and essential companions go free.