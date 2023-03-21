Created by Entertainers – the same company that has entertained more than 20 million UK theatregoers in the past 17 years with shows like Lost in Music, Fastlove, The Rocket Man, The Magic of Motown, Radio Gaga and Thank You for the Music – this time the production team celebrates “end-of-night anthems”.

And this time, live on stage, the music of Bryan Adams, Blondie, Cher, Rainbow, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Starship, Europe, Belinda Carlisle and more is brought to life.

Songs featured include Summer of ’69, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Livin’ on a Prayer, Sweet Child O’ Mine, China in Your Hand, You Shook Me All Night Long, Sweet Home Alabama and many more – with a special place reserved for Survivor’s platinum-selling Eye of the Tiger.

For tickets costing £25 for the show on July 15 at 7.30pm visit the Lancaster Grand website at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/dont-stop-believin/

