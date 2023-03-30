News you can trust since 1837
Celebrated musician and composer brings his solo show to Lancaster

Innovative musician, composer and poet Ricardo Curbelo will perform at Halton Mill near Lancaster in May.

By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:13 BST

Ricardo takes his audiences on a rich, colourful journey on harp, cuatro and vocals, combining traditional pieces from a variety of Latin American countries, together with many of his own spellbinding compositions.

Vibrant, energetic and jazzy pieces contrast with more classical, captivating melodies and romantic vocals.

The sound of his Modelo Corvado harps, which he designed and constructed himself, adds to the uniqueness of his performances.

Ricardo Curbelo will perform at Halton Mill.
Ricardo Curbelo will perform at Halton Mill.
Ricardo Curbelo will perform at Halton Mill.
Over the past few years his solo concerts have been very well received and Ricardo said he was delighted to have been given the opportunity to bring his music to Halton Mill.

His performance will include compositions from his most recent album, Espiritu Llanero**A Londres.

The performance will take place from 7pm on Friday May 12. Tickets, priced £12adv/£14 on the door/£6 under 18s, are available from https://www.trybooking.co.uk/CHGZ.

