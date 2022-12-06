Celebrate the Christmas season at Lancaster's winter market with a difference

The FoodFutures Midwinter Market is a celebration of local food producers, artisans and seasonally-inspired recipes for a community led pre-Christmas experience.

On Friday December 16, from 10am to 5pm, Lancaster’s Market Square will be bustling with local food producers, community food projects, music and local craftspeople.

The market brings local farmers, makers and small independent businesses into the heart of Lancaster where crafts stalls will be selling ethical arts, gift items and creative upcycled items perfect for a sustainable shopping experience that supports local producers, makers and artisans.

There will be a variety of food and drink stalls as well as food producers offering local and seasonal produce to take home.

In light of the cost of living crisis, many people are feeling the stretch and thinking twice before splashing out on pre-Christmas shopping. The market provides an opportunity to celebrate the season with free acoustic music throughout the day. Plenty of interesting stalls and activities will make for a fun festive experience without the need to spend much.

For example, the FoodFutures Closing Loop project team will be at the market talking to visitors about ways of reducing waste in our district. Visitors will be welcome to find out about ways to get involved, including volunteering opportunities such as joining gleaning events rescuing surplus crops.

The winter market will be held in Market Square, Lancaster.

Claver Hill community farm will be sharing information about how to get involved with growing veg, about their ‘no-dig’ veg growing methods, and selling a variety of excess produce, salad, chutneys, jams and cider with tastings and some plants.

The market will also see the launch of the Winter 2022 edition of THRIVE, North Lancashire’s community food magazine.

Andi Chapple, Communications Coordinator at the Closing Loops project at FoodFutures, said: “We are looking forward to seeing a wide range of stalls at the market. Closing Loops is all about a thriving local economy and everyone is coming from within a 25-mile radius – most of the stallholders from much nearer.

