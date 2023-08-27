It’s the perfect chance for film fans to catch Equalizer 3, which sees Denzel Washington return to the role of Robert McCall as he struggles to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past, finding a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

Also arriving over the weekend is Cobweb, telling the story of eight-year-old Peter who is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall - a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination…

It wouldn’t be National Cinema Day without what could well be the most iconic films of the decade, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which took the world by storm this summer with the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon.

Join fire, water, land, and air residents in Elemental

Follow college grad Jaime Rayes in Blue Beetle as he finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

Joining Jaime is Miles Morales in the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Lovers of action and animals are likely to be pleased with the likes of Strays and The Meg 2: The Trench playing over the weekend.

There’s also the chance to watch summer sequels Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.



Join fire, water, land, and air residents in Elemental, say ‘hey’ to the Nintendo gang in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and greet the spooky residents of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion.

Other animated treats on offer include Mavka: The Forest Song and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Diane Edwards, general manager of Vue Lancaster said: “Nothing quite compares to seeing a film on the big screen, which is why we’re thrilled to see the experience celebrated with National Cinema Day.

“We hope as many people as possible take part in the occasion and remind themselves of the joy of the big screen experience.”

Cobweb. Picture by Vlad Cioplea.

National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK and Ireland which celebrates all things film, cinema and cinema-going.

Tickets are available now at https://www.myvue.com/