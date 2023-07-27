Celebrate Love Parks Week with whole host of events in Morecambe and Lancaster

Love Parks Week runs from July 28 until August 6 and aims to encourage people to get out and enjoy their parks and help to protect them for future generations.

To mark the event week, there’ll be lots to see and do for all ages with a number of events taking place across the district.

These include park games and bingo, volunteer litter picks and gardening in Happy Mount, Poulton Park and Regent Park in Morecambe.

Williamson Park in Lancaster, which has again been awarded special Green Heritage Site accreditation, recognising the excellent upkeep of parks that are of historical and cultural interest, will host the Duke’s into the park show of Around the World in 80 Days.

There will also be a parkrun event, pram fitness and a Taichi class.

Councillor Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Spending time outdoors in green spaces can make a positive impact to our lives as they are the perfect places to relax and unwind, spend time with family and friends, keep fit and active, and enjoy the natural surroundings.

“So, Love Parks Week is a great opportunity to get out in our parks and enjoy the fantastic spaces on our doorstep.”

Many of Lancaster City Council’s parks and public spaces, including Happy Mount Park, Regent Park, Williamson Park and Ryelands Park, have recently retained their coveted Green Flag status for 2023.

Councillor Ainscough said: “Such accolades are thanks to the work of council staff, the Friends’ groups and volunteers and it means that all of our parks and open spaces are maintained to a very high standard and protected so they can be enjoyed by all.”

Community games and litter picking, including refreshments, will take place at:

Regent Park – Friday July 28, 10am – 12pm

Happy Mount Park – Monday July 31 , 10am – 12pm

Poulton Park – Tuesday August 1, 10am – 12pm

More information on the events at Williamson Park can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/williamsonpark.

The Love Parks campaign is run by the Keep Britain Tidy group.