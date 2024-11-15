CCTV image released after four burglaries at popular Morecambe park cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a CCTV image after the cafe at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe was broken into four times within the last two weeks.

The two people in the picture that police would like to identify may be linked to the burglaries.

Earlier this week police released CCTV footage after the burglaries where items were stolen in the early hours of the morning.

A police spokesman said: “This is a small local park which gives entertainment and refreshment to lots of visitors daily.

"To see this be a repeat target for crime is upsetting.

“Please email [email protected] with any information or call 101.”