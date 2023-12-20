CCTV cameras to be installed in two Lancaster and Morecambe areas in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Money seized from criminals is paying for CCTV cameras on Mainway in Lancaster and Westgate in Morecambe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, has awarded £10,000 to the Lancaster City Council CCTV project, as part of a number of grants issued to help take the fight to criminals in Lancashire, utilising cash seized from offenders to boost schemes that make the county safer.

Eleven local projects got funding from the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund (SLNF), including activities to keep people away from crime, installing more CCTV cameras, and supporting vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council’s Westgate and Mainway CCTV project involves the installation of cameras to address anti-social behaviour and enhance security, aligning with efforts to disrupt organised crime.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire with police officers.

Commissioner Snowden said: “I’m happy to put more money into all parts of the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund. These projects share the goal of following my Fighting Crime Plan and keeping people safe.

“By giving money to groups who know their communities well, we can make a real difference across the county. It’s even better knowing we’re using money taken from criminals. By making areas stronger, dealing with the key issues often behind offending, and supporting the work officers do to tackle criminals and get them off our streets.

“I’ll keep working closely with the Chief Constable to make sure we’re doing what the public wants – punishing those who make life hard for others and keeping Lancashire safe.''