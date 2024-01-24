CCTV cameras installed at anti-social behaviour ‘hotspot’ in Lancaster
The cameras installed by Lancaster City Council who own the bus station, are mounted on the columns down each side of the station, and have been placed there following concerns about the bus station becoming a hotspot for ASB, said Lancaster Bus Users’ Group.
The city council’s records show that there were 152 recorded “incidents” in 2023 of which 37 were categorised as ASB.
The installation comes at a time when Lancashire County Council is developing a pilot project to combat anti-social behaviour on buses and at bus stops and stations, funded through
the Bus Service Improvement Plan, which will employ a task force of six “transport safety officers” across the county council’s area and Lancaster City Council is believed to be making
a case for Lancaster to be included.
The Bus Users’ Group said they welcome both these initiatives because although in a recent survey by Transport Focus 81% of Lancashire bus passengers rated safety and security as “fairly or very good” anything that makes the remaining 19% of passengers feel safer must be a good thing.
Lancaster City Council have been approached for comment.