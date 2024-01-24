News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

CCTV cameras installed at anti-social behaviour ‘hotspot’ in Lancaster

Four CCTV cameras have been installed at Lancaster bus station aimed at combating anti-social behaviour (ASB).
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The cameras installed by Lancaster City Council who own the bus station, are mounted on the columns down each side of the station, and have been placed there following concerns about the bus station becoming a hotspot for ASB, said Lancaster Bus Users’ Group.

The city council’s records show that there were 152 recorded “incidents” in 2023 of which 37 were categorised as ASB.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The installation comes at a time when Lancashire County Council is developing a pilot project to combat anti-social behaviour on buses and at bus stops and stations, funded through

Most Popular
Lancaster bus station.Lancaster bus station.
Lancaster bus station.

the Bus Service Improvement Plan, which will employ a task force of six “transport safety officers” across the county council’s area and Lancaster City Council is believed to be making

a case for Lancaster to be included.

The Bus Users’ Group said they welcome both these initiatives because although in a recent survey by Transport Focus 81% of Lancashire bus passengers rated safety and security as “fairly or very good” anything that makes the remaining 19% of passengers feel safer must be a good thing.

Lancaster City Council have been approached for comment.